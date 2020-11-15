Whangārei business Blush Beauty Therapy wins national award

Blush Beauty Therapy team winners: Greer Hartigan, owner Sandi Williamson with partner Ryan Carter and Jessica Davies.

A Whangārei beauty therapy business has won the New Zealand beauty salon of the year on its third birthday.

Blush Beauty Therapy, based in the heart of Whangārei on the city's popular loop walkway, won the top award at The Industry Awards, a national event held in Auckland last week

.

Established by local Sandi Williamson only in 2017, the 25-year-old said the win was "mind-blowing".

"It's just crazy really. It's amazingly rewarding – there's been a lot of challenges and there has been a lot of learning, but then when you get recognised with the best award that you could possibly get, it's just mind-blowing."

Williamson began the beauty therapy business aged 22 but the following year her own skin issues led her on a journey delving into researching hormone-related skin conditions.

"A lot of skin conditions come from the inside so our approach is holistically from the inside-out," she explained.

"It's like a gym membership – you've got to maintain it. We are striving for long-term, permanent results, not just instant fixes, so we don't offer laser, Botox or chemical peels. With skin, you don't stop learning and every client is so different, there's not one solution for everybody – it's a journey."

Blush Beauty Therapy offers both internal and topical skin solutions; As well as looking into customers' lifestyles, offering advice on changes and supplements, Williamson said Blush Beauty Therapy has all the best and latest technology.

The team of five includes Williamson's partner Ryan Carter, whose behind-the-scenes input includes sales support and financials.

Blush Beauty Therapy was also a finalist in the Northland business awards for customer choice three years running, as well as for small business this year.

Williamson said they entered The Industry Awards for hair, beauty and barbering several months ago. This was followed by a rigorous judging process before learning they had made the finals along with several other multi-award-winning salons around the country. The team attended the ceremony in Auckland on Sunday night on their third birthday.

"We have had amazing support from our clientele over the last three years to get us where we are today – it has been really amazing.

"A massive thank you to all of our loyal clients that make this dream a reality, to the sponsors that put on the most incredible event and the team for having so much passion for what you do every day," Williamson said.