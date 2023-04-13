Whangārei builder Marcel Syron suffered spinal injuries while preparing to go through the Panama Canal. Photo / Supplied

A Whangārei builder’s dream of sailing around the world took a nasty turn as he prepared to go through the Panama Canal and an accident landed him in hospital with spinal injuries.

Marcel Syron, owner of Whangārei tiny house company Love Shack, was critically injured on March 26 and is in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Panama City where he’s expected to spend the next two to three months.

His loved ones have opened a Givealittle page to raise $500,000 to pay for his immediate costs while in Panama and for his transportation back to New Zealand.

They managed to raise $14,480 by 1.30pm yesterday.

Syron set upLove Shack, in 2015 to do his bit for the tiny house movement in New Zealand after seeing the trend take off in Europe. The small, transportable dwellings are custom-built and provide an alternative to unsustainable and unaffordable housing.

He wanted to revitalise his building career and saw tiny house building as a great way to do that. He also saw the tiny house movement as a great option to aid with the housing crisis and a better way of living.

A builder for 27 years, Syron is passionate about the environment - another reason he took up tiny house building. He took a sabbatical to sail around the world between 2022 and 2024.

His sister Donna, best friend Cameron and brother-in-law Jimmy - who is fluent in Spanish - are with Syron in Panama.

His sister said their whole family and his wide range of friends were heartbroken at Syron’s accident.

Before the accident, he had sailed his yacht through the Mediterranean, across the Atlantic and around the Caribbean.

To donate, go to givealittle.co.nz/cause/marcel-syron-medical-and-travel-home-fund.



