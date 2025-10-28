At this stage, it did not look as though there was any damage to the neighbouring shops.
Matthews said that was partly down to good fire stops in place out the back of the shop, meaning the flames were not able to spread much further.
The neighbouring building was also “solid concrete,” he said.
“The fire’s been contained solely in the sushi shop tenancy. There’s a little bit of smoke and fume damage in other areas, but apart from that, the building’s fine.”
Matthews said a fire from unattended cooking “could happen to anybody”.
Fire and Emergency shift manager Paul Radden said on Monday three crews fought the blaze in the two-level, multi-tenanted building.
Cameron St, between Bank St and the Cameron St Mall, was closed to allow the fire engines to access the building, reopening just before midday.
Asahi Sushi Bar owner Jenny Seo told a reporter at the scene that the kitchen crew had been getting ready for a busy Labour Day Monday lunchtime.
Smoke continued to billow for almost an hour after the fire.
