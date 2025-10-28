Everyone got out safely when a fire broke out in Asahi Sushi Bar in the Whangārei CBD. Photo / Brodie Stone

A fire investigator says the blaze in a popular sushi bar in Whangārei’s CBD was likely caused by unattended cooking.

The fire broke out at 9.45am yesterday and took fire crews nearly two hours to contain.

Fire investigator Graeme Matthews said it looked as though the blaze was caused by unattended cooking in a deep fat fryer.

He said the damage through the front of the shop and kitchen out the back was “extensive”.

Matthews said the main thing was that staff and customers were able to evacuate safely.