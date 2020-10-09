Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Whangārei art show celebrates Dutch-NZ ties

3 minutes to read

At the Distant Kinship/Verre Verwanten exhibition are, from left, New Zealand's first Dutch-born MP Marja Lubeck, Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai, Dutch ambassador Mira Woldberg and Kerikeri printmaker Mark Graver. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By:

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

PD071020NADDUTCH2.jpg
At the Distant Kinship/Verre Verwanten exhibition are, from left, New Zealand's first Dutch-born MP Marja Lubeck, Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai, Dutch ambassador Mira Woldberg and Kerikeri printmaker Mark Graver. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.