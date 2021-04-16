Whangārei and Auckland boys doing the thing they love

Whangārei Boys' High School took on Mt Albert Grammar at hockey – and won. Pictured Solomon Haenga-Plank. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The debut of a sports exchange between two secondary schools in Whangārei this week was a resounding success, despite the out-of-towners taking the trophy home.

Whangārei Boys' High School (WBHS) held their first sports exchange with Mt Albert Grammar on Thursday contesting rugby, hockey, basketball, squash and chess.

WBHS won the hockey and squash, while the Auckland school teams won the remainder and the overall cup.

Principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said the students loved having the opportunity to compete against a different school.

"We thought we'd extend the scope and wanted to play against teams that really challenge and they did.

"It was a really nice, supportive carnival atmosphere and it was boys doing the thing that they loved against other boys doing the thing that they loved."

Whangārei Boys High School students watch the action at the hockey sports exchange on Thursday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The event involved the whole school so those not participating could spectate which, Gilbert-Smith said, piqued interest.

"Some of the boys watching are now thinking about signing up to some of the sports as it gave them the opportunity to watch when they wouldn't otherwise have gone out on a Saturday to watch," she said.

She believed the two schools hadn't held an exchange for around 20-30 years but had resurrected the sports event and were looking to extend it to include theatre sports, debating and football next year.