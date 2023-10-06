Voyager 2023 media awards

Dismal wellbeing report: Experts reveal why Northlanders may be feeling burned out

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Whangārei wellbeing coach Sarah Trass says Northlanders need to take time out to rest and recuperate - physically, mentally and emotionally. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northlanders feeling frazzled following a few years of intense challenges would benefit from taking more notice of their mental health and wellbeing.

That’s the advice from two wellbeing experts who believe the fallout from Covid,

