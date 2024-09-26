Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Weather-hit North Auckland rail line reopens after 20 months, $130m repairs

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read
After 20 months, $130m and 110,000 tonnes of earth-moving, trains are once again running in Northland. Photo / NZME
After 20 months, $130m and 110,000 tonnes of earth-moving, trains are once again running in Northland. Photo / NZME

After 20 months, $130m and 110,000 tonnes of earth-moving, trains are once again running in Northland. Photo / NZME

Trains are once again running in Northland, 20 months after the rail line to Auckland was closed by damage from severe weather, including Cyclone Gabrielle.

The 180km North Auckland Line between Whangārei’s Kauri and Swanson in West Auckland officially reopened on Wednesday afternoon, after being closed since late January 2023.

KiwiRail chief asset development officer David Gordon said the storms damaged 200 sites including more than 30 sites of major damage, such as huge slips and 8m-high embankments washed away beneath the tracks.

“It’s been a huge undertaking to rebuild the line. Working with our contractors, we have moved more than 110,000 tonnes of earth – the equivalent of 28 Olympic-sized swimming pools - laid more than 25,000 tonnes of ballast and made repairs to 28 wooden bridges.

“To help make the line more resilient in future weather events, we have improved culverts and drainage, strengthened slip-prone slopes and installed close to 500m of retaining structures.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The repair costs are still being finalised but are expected to be about $130 million, funded from a mix of government contributions to weather repairs from Budget 2023 and KiwiRail insurance proceeds.

Other work to upgrade the rail network in Northland has also been going on while the line was closed.

The line between Whangārei and Fonterra’s dairy plant in Kauri has been upgraded to take 18-tonne axle loads, as part of the NZ Upgrade Programme to allow larger freight trains to use the line.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The rail line between Swanson and Whangārei had a $173M upgrade to take these 18-tonne axle loads just before the January 2023 weather event hit.

The Whangārei Rail Yard has also been upgraded and, while there is a small amount of further remediation work to do at some track sites, these will be done as part of standard track maintenance and will not stop trains running.

Design work is also continuing on the 19km spur line to Marsden Point, with detailed information expected to be provided to the Government by mid-2025, so a final decision on funding can be made.

With the trains now re-starting, KiwiRail is reminding everyone to be safe at level crossings.

KiwiRail train driver David Rummery takes questions from students at Whangārei Adventist Christian School as part of the safety campaign. Photo / KiwiRail
KiwiRail train driver David Rummery takes questions from students at Whangārei Adventist Christian School as part of the safety campaign. Photo / KiwiRail

Gordon said for the past 20 months, there have been few trains and rail vehicles travelling on the line and people may have become complacent.

“There are more than 60 road or pedestrian level crossings and more than 80 crossings on private land where vehicles and people can potentially encounter trains,” he said.

“Trains cannot stop quickly, so to ensure safety we urge everyone to be extremely cautious every time they approach a level crossing.

“Always stop and look both ways for trains before crossing the tracks. Never cross if a train is approaching, as they are usually travelling faster than they appear, and always wait for the train to pass.”

KiwiRail is running a rail safety campaign along the length of North Auckland Line to help keep people safe, including talking to primary and intermediate schools.

KiwiRail locomotive engineer, also known as a train driver, David Rummery is among those who spoke with students, and he is keen to visit more schools to remind them of rail safety.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate