Weather-hit North Auckland rail line reopens after 20 months, $130m repairs

The repair costs are still being finalised but are expected to be about $130 million, funded from a mix of government contributions to weather repairs from Budget 2023 and KiwiRail insurance proceeds.

Other work to upgrade the rail network in Northland has also been going on while the line was closed.

The line between Whangārei and Fonterra’s dairy plant in Kauri has been upgraded to take 18-tonne axle loads, as part of the NZ Upgrade Programme to allow larger freight trains to use the line.

The rail line between Swanson and Whangārei had a $173M upgrade to take these 18-tonne axle loads just before the January 2023 weather event hit.

The Whangārei Rail Yard has also been upgraded and, while there is a small amount of further remediation work to do at some track sites, these will be done as part of standard track maintenance and will not stop trains running.

Design work is also continuing on the 19km spur line to Marsden Point, with detailed information expected to be provided to the Government by mid-2025, so a final decision on funding can be made.

With the trains now re-starting, KiwiRail is reminding everyone to be safe at level crossings.

KiwiRail train driver David Rummery takes questions from students at Whangārei Adventist Christian School as part of the safety campaign. Photo / KiwiRail

Gordon said for the past 20 months, there have been few trains and rail vehicles travelling on the line and people may have become complacent.

“There are more than 60 road or pedestrian level crossings and more than 80 crossings on private land where vehicles and people can potentially encounter trains,” he said.

“Trains cannot stop quickly, so to ensure safety we urge everyone to be extremely cautious every time they approach a level crossing.

“Always stop and look both ways for trains before crossing the tracks. Never cross if a train is approaching, as they are usually travelling faster than they appear, and always wait for the train to pass.”

KiwiRail is running a rail safety campaign along the length of North Auckland Line to help keep people safe, including talking to primary and intermediate schools.

KiwiRail locomotive engineer, also known as a train driver, David Rummery is among those who spoke with students, and he is keen to visit more schools to remind them of rail safety.

