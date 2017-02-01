Northland is in a drought - its fifth in eight years - with paddocks across the region parched.

Northland is in a drought - its fifth in eight years - with paddocks across the region parched.

Northland is in a drought, with the Northland Rural Support Trust asking the Ministry for Primary Industries to officially recognise the region's Big Dry as a medium-scale adverse event, which will then trigger help for farmers.

A meeting yesterday between the Northland Rural Support Trust (NRST) and key stakeholders, including local authorities, MPI, Fonterra, DairyNZ, Horticulture NZ, Federated Farmers and banks has asked MPI to recognise the drought that is gripping the region, NRTS co-ordinator Julie Jonker said.

Ms Jonker said there were 27 people at the meeting and all agreed it was a drought - the fifth in Northland in eight years - and hoped MPI would now declare the region's drought a medium-scale adverse event.

If MPI did so it would inform Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy, who would then likely visit Northland to trigger the government support for a drought.

"We don't need that official recognition to know we are in a drought, but what it does is trigger help for farmers and officially says Northland is in the grip of another drought," she said.