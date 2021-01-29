Water death at McLeod Bay, Whangarei, referred to the coroner

McLeod Bay where a man was pulled from the water but died at the scene. Photo / Supplied

Northland police are yet to release details around the circumstances of a man's death which has been referred to the coroner.

The male was attended to by emergency services at McLeod Bay about 6pm Thursday but died at the scene.

Police said while it was unclear exactly what happened, the person had been on a boat prior to being found in the water.

Emergency teams were called to the scene on Cornfoot Ave after receiving a report of someone being in trouble in the water.

The person was pulled out of the water by police and firefighters.

Whangārei Heads fire chief Paul MacDonald said one appliance was sent and that his firefighters took instructions from police who were in-charge of the scene.

He said the man's body was retrieved about 6m from shore.

The sea condition at the time was nice and calm, he said.

St John sent a first response unit, ambulance and helicopter to assist but were not needed.

Coastguard was alerted but decided the Whangārei Heads Surf Club was the nearest port of call.

Lifeguards were prepared to attend to the callout but were not required.

Police would only say that the death has been referred to the coroner for investigation.