The sun was shining on Taupō Bay on September 21, as it was throughout the Far North last month, with the district recording its hottest September temperatures on record.

The sun was shining on Taupō Bay on September 21, as it was throughout the Far North last month, with the district recording its hottest September temperatures on record.

Northland - particularly the Far North - and the country, recorded the hottest September on record.

Niwa’s Climate Summary for September said the nationwide average temperature was 11.9C, 1.3C above the 1991-2020 September average, making it the country’s warmest September since Niwa’s seven-station temperature series began in 1909.

Niwa climate scientist Gregor Macara said high-pressure weather systems were prevalent over the country during the first half of the month, delivering relatively benign weather for many areas.

The second half was more unsettled, with several frontal systems contributing to very strong westerly and northwesterly winds, which are a hallmark of early spring weather in New Zealand, Macara said.

By the end of September, El Nino was declared, and this climate driver was a likely contributor to the persistent westerly and northwesterly winds observed during the latter half of the month, he said.

In the Far North, Kaikohe recorded its highest September temperature since 1973 with 23.5C on September 20.

On the same day, Kerikeri recorded its second-highest September temperature since records began there in 1945 with 24.2C.

Kerikeri also recorded its highest mean air temperature for September at 14.2C, 1C above the average since 1945.

Meanwhile, Kaitāia recorded its second-highest mean air temperature for September since records began there in 1948, with 14.7C, 1.6C above the average for the month.

Kaitāia also had its highest mean minimum air temperature for the month at 11.4C, 1.8C above average. Kerikeri’s 9.6C, 1.2c above the norm, was the town’s fourth highest mean minimum air temperature for the month.

Also in Northland, Whangārei recorded its highest ever mean maximum air temperatures for September since records began there in 1967 at 18.7C, 1C above the average for the month.

Kerikeri recorded its fourth-highest mean maximum air temperatures for September since records began: its 18.8C was 0.9C above the average.

Kaikohe also recorded its fourth-highest mean maximum air temperature for September since records began with 16.8C, 1C above its average for the month.

And while the Far North temperatures were impressive, the highest September temperature was 29.6C, at Wairoa on September 21. The lowest was -5.9C, at Mt Cook Airport on September 26.

Rain was another feature of the month in Northland but no record rainfall figures were recorded.

Northlanders need to get a drought action plan together now as the region looks like being drier and hotter this spring and summer with the El Nino weather system set to dominate the country.

The warning comes from Niwa principal scientist forecasting and media, Chris Brandolino.

Brandolino said the Far North is particularly in danger.

Northland has had seven droughts in the past 15 years and Brandolino said he wanted to give people a heads-up to plan now rather than wait for the big dry to arrive.

In 2020, water supplies dried up in the Far North with the Awanui River - Kaitāia’s main supply - down to a trickle and water tanks for potable water placed in the town and Kaikohe.



