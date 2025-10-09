Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

Walter Yovich remembered for lifetime of service to Whangārei community

Karina Cooper
News Director·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

Wally Yovich is also heavily involved in many Northland businesses, community projects and Northland bowls. Photo / Michael Cunnin

Wally Yovich is also heavily involved in many Northland businesses, community projects and Northland bowls. Photo / Michael Cunnin

Prominent Northland businessman and philanthropist Walter Yovich is being remembered as a man of deep conviction and generous spirit whose life brimmed with accomplishment.

Yovich, affectionately known as Wally, died last night aged 86.

His family announced his death, saying he had left an everlasting impression on them and Northland.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save