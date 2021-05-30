Waitangi Trust Board welcomes Budget funding to help overcome impact of Covid-19

The Waitangi Trust Board has welcomed the $3.6 million it got from last week's Budget to help it manage the financial effects of Covid-19 on the Treaty Grounds, above.

The Budget included the allocation of $3.6m for the Waitangi National Trust, from Vote Arts, Culture and Heritage, to enable it to manage the financial effects of Covid-19 and continue its kaupapa of caring for the Waitangi Estate, including the Treaty Grounds.

The trust has traditionally received no operational government funding, relying largely on visitor admissions to the Treaty Grounds to make ends meet.

But the absence of international visitors due to Covid-19 has severely reduced its revenue, hence its need for external funding to support its operations until international tourism resumes.

Trust chairman Pita Tipene said the funding was a relief.

"We are very pleased that the Government continues to uphold Waitangi and what it stands for as an essential part of our national identity," he said.

"It is very important that we continue to work together on our mission to illustrate the promise of Waitangi to all New Zealanders, and indeed to the world. This allocation will enable us to do that."

Chief executive Greg McManus said New Zealanders had been flocking to Waitangi over the past year, with domestic visitor numbers since the borders closed exceeding all expectations.

"It is fantastic to see so many Kiwi families coming to Waitangi to engage in a conversation about our shared histories," he said.

"The budget allocation will enable us to keep the doors open, and continue to provide the outstanding visitor experience Waitangi is renowned for."

■ The Waitangi Estate, which includes the Treaty Grounds is New Zealand's first National Historic Landmark and one of the nation's most visited historic places.