The crowds flocked to the Waipū Easter Carnival on Saturday

There was plenty of fun and entertainment for the whole family at the Waipū Easter Carnival on Saturday.

The annual event, held at Caledonian Park, drew hundreds of extra people to the town on Saturday as fine weather won the day.

All proceeds from the popular carnival go to the Waipū Primary School PTA.

Northern Advocate Photographer Tania Whyte went along too.

Oakley and Eddy Gray chow down on lunch during an outing with Granny to the Easter Carnival

Tom Wigram places pottery to be broken on a stall at the carnival

Skylar Ellis was having a great time on the merry-go-round

Eva and Mila Cartwright sample the candyfloss

Prisca Tang and Kira Strong go for a carnival drive on Saturday

Jordan, Sheridan, Ahurei and Jordan Jr Slade, from the Hokianga, listen to the entertainment at Waipū Easter Carnival

Rosie Tuff enjoying her first time on a pony at Waipū