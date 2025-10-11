Each local election involves multiple races. Everyone in a city or district has the option to vote for the mayor. Voters also vote in the general ward, Māori ward races to decide who will make up their council. In some places there are also local or community board (including subdivisions) races, licensing trust elections and in 2025, many locations also have a referendum on Māori wards.

Voters who live outside of Auckland, Gisborne, Nelson, Tasman, and Marlborough select their regional councillors in the regional council general constituency or Māori constituency races, and in 2025 some regional councils will have a referendum on Māori constituencies.

The first results announced are progress results. These are expected to be available from 2pm and do not include the most recent ordinary votes.

These results could change.

Preliminary results are announced Saturday evening or Sunday once all ordinary votes have been counted.

The official results will be released once all ordinary and special votes have been counted.

Chris Knox is a scientist turned data-journalist who investigates the stories behind the numbers, and creates interactives for Herald readers to explore them.