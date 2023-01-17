Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Visitors spend nearly $3m in Northland during the Women’s Rugby World Cup

Imran Ali
By
3 mins to read
Visitors who came to attend the World Cup games in Whangārei pumped more than $1m into the Northland economy. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Visitors who came to attend the World Cup games in Whangārei pumped more than $1m into the Northland economy. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Northland’s hospitality coffers received a giant boost from the Women’s Rugby World Cup matches played in Whangārei as thousands of visitors spent nearly $3 million.

A post-event evaluation report by the Whangārei District Council stated

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate