Vince Cocurullo: Construction work creates employment

Maintaining our roads, working on the shared paths, upgrading the Port Road roundabout, installing or upgrading bridges (such as the Lovers Lane bridge behind Council), cause disruption, but they are necessary for the planned growth of our district. Photo / Michael Cunningham

OPINION

As you drive around Whangārei, you can see several construction projects underway. From the roundabout below Okara Park to the replacement of the roof at the Old Library and the expansion and connection of the shared path network, there’s always a lot happening around our district.

I get comments from some saying “Why isn’t this happening faster?” and from others asking, “Why is Council doing that?”

Long Term Plans, Annual Plans and District Plans are the blueprints for future growth for our district - with the keyword in each of these documents being ‘plan.’

As the old saying goes, when we fail to plan, we plan to fail. If we don’t construct and grow, we’ll have the same result: we won’t attract new enterprise to our district, we’ll be stuck maintaining aging infrastructure, our growth will outstrip our ability to cater for those already living here, let alone anyone wanting to move North.

Projects such as the hospital expansion will offer much-needed medical facility upgrades for our residents, and the Northland Rail Upgrade will increase our economic capability Photo / Michael Cunningham

When planning for the future of a district, construction projects must happen. Unfortunately, there is never a ‘perfect moment’ for construction works, and disruption and cost must be weighed against the outcomes. For example, the new car park and bus stop facilities being completed at the Town Basin, when was the right moment?

Likewise with maintaining our roads, working on the shared paths, upgrading the Port Road roundabout, installing or upgrading bridges (such as the Lovers Lane bridge behind Council), these projects cause disruption but they are necessary for the planned growth of our district.

Another important aspect of all these construction projects is that in a down-turned economy, keeping people employed is the number-one priority for all construction firms. Our local construction businesses, tradies and related services are a large part of our economy here in Northland, and they’ll have no choice but to look elsewhere if we can’t keep them employed right here at home.

Lovers Lane bridge behind the council Photo / Tania Whyte

At the same time, our district needs these projects completed so that growth is sustainable when the population starts moving north.

Looking at our current growth statistics, there’s no doubt in my mind that the trend is for high growth here in Northland for years to come. Projects such as the hospital expansion will offer much-needed medical facility upgrades for our residents, and the Northland Rail Upgrade will increase our economic capability – without these upgrades, our district will fall far behind.

So, next time you see construction underway in our district, take a moment to consider what the project will bring to our district. It can be hard to look past the immediate impacts of cost and disruption but look again, through the lens of future planning. Consider what the development means right now for the people involved, and what the development will mean for your kids, their families and the generations to come.

If we don’t plan for growth, we plan for failure – and that’s something none of us want, so keep an eye out for the upcoming Long Term Plan consultation opportunities and get involved.