OPINION

Many of us have heard of Matariki, as our Government in 2022 made it the 12th official holiday for New Zealand, which this year is celebrated on July 14.

Whangārei and Northland typically celebrate Puanga Matariki, where both Puanga and Matariki signal the end and dawn of the old and new year for Māori.

The Matariki star cluster is visible to the naked eye from most parts of our planet and is known by many different names (in Greek mythology the cluster is known as Pleiades, The Seven Sisters). Puanga is the brightest star (Rigel) in the constellation above Tautoru, also known as the belt of Orion.

Matariki (now Puanga Matariki for Whangārei) is a time for joy, remembrance and peace, and has developed into a major event in our district, featuring cultural events held by community groups, marae, clubs, libraries, and many others, spread over June and July. It’s a time when the council and the Whangārei community combine their skills to create a genuine celebration of culture, heritage, and community.

This year a Night Lights Festival, concerts, volunteer activities, tree planting, ice skating (I’ve already been twice!), markets, a disco, and a series of “Tohunga Talks” (fireside traditional storytelling) are on offer during the festival, co-ordinated by the council’s Venues and Events team.

Last week council adopted the 2023-2024 Annual Plan. This was done at the first full council meeting held in the new council chambers at Te Iwitahi, Whangārei’s civic centre building. Photo / Tania Whyte

Connecting with others to find volunteer opportunities in our district, and finding areas that need some care, is also a feature of the celebration. To make sure as many people as possible take part, the council’s Venues and Events team has collated the events offered across our district into a list on the Whangārei District Council website, at wdc.govt.nz.

On Saturday 24 June at the Central Library, I attended the Whangārei Volunteer Fair, which was a great example of how committed people are to giving back to their community. I spoke with several interesting volunteer groups during the fair, and it was great to see so many people involved.

This is exactly how we need to see our community grow and expand as we deal with the various weather events and issues that affect our district.

Looking ahead is a large part of the celebration of Puanga Matariki, and for us it’s important to focus on what we can do in the future to become more resilient to these types of extreme weather events. Our roading, city planning, and water infrastructure all need to be looked at carefully, and this is a big part of the work our council is doing right now.

In the tradition of coming together, sharing purpose, and planning for the year ahead, on Thursday last week our council adopted the 2023-2024 Annual Plan. This was done at the first full council meeting held in the new Council Chambers at Te Iwitahi, Whangārei’s civic centre building.

As we celebrate Puanga Matariki, let us all promote pride in our district through volunteering, supporting one another, and finding small ways to enhance each other’s lives.

Looking towards the future together, we can make a difference.