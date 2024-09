Motorists are being advised to delay travel or expect delays after a vehicle fire on State Highway 1, Brynderwyn. Photo / Bevan Conley

A vehicle fire has blocked the Brynderwyns this afternoon.

Police are advising motorists to delay their travel or find an alternative route following the fire on State Highway 1, which police were alerted to at 2.30pm.

No one was injured in the incident, police have confirmed.

The fire is located just south of the State Highway 12 intersection and the road has been closed in both directions.

A police spokesperson said it is expected to remain blocked for some time.