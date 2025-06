No one was injured however a horse died after a crash on Sunday evening. Photo / 123rf

A horse died and a vehicle was significantly damaged after the two collided on State Highway 12 in the Far North.

Police attended the crash at about 10pm on Sunday near Kaikohe.

“The driver of the car was heading west when the collision occurred.”

Another car approaching from the opposite direction received minor damage.

Police said neither driver was injured, but the horse died at the scene.