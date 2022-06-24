Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: Tiki Tour exhibition captures the heart and mind

5 minutes to read
The artworks have a playful, experimental feel. Nothing is too solid. The pieces could all be rearranged differently tomorrow.

The artworks have a playful, experimental feel. Nothing is too solid. The pieces could all be rearranged differently tomorrow.

Vaughan Gunson
By
Vaughan Gunson

Northern Advocate columnist.




OPINION

Betweenness. Not this, not that. If you're comfortable thinking about the world in ways that aren't black and white, then you may appreciate an art exhibition by Leonie Ngahuia Mansbridge at the Megan

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei