Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: The solid Northland deck - a space for all forms of activity

5 minutes to read

Summer and the deck - simple pleasures enhanced - memories in the making. Photo / Getty Images

Northern Advocate
By: Vaughan Gunson
LIFE, ART AND EVERYTHING

If there's an architectural feature that speaks of Northland, it would have to be the deck. Especially in summer, when decking timber goes a smooth glistening grey, and you can lounge outside in a chair

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.