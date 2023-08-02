The speed limit has been reduced on part of SH10 between Awanui and Kaingaroa to make the road safer outside two marae, including Kareponia Marae. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has introduced its first variable speed limits outside two Far North marae that cover a stretch of State Highway 10.

The national transport agency is working towards a vision where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads. In 2020, it reviewed speed limits on SH10 between Awanui and Kaingaroa to make the road safer for all road users.

Since then, Waka Kotahi has worked with iwi, hapū partners and the local community to implement lower speed limits outside the Māhimaru and Kareponia marae on the stretch of highway.

Mahimaru Marae now has a 60km/h variable speed limit to ensure the safe entry and exit of vehicles. Kareponia Marae also has a 60km/h variable speed limit to allow safe entry and exit of vehicles, as well as a 30km/h variable speed limit area encompassing both Kareponia Marae and the urupā to keep iwi safe as they walk along the highway during tangi.

Multi-speed variable speed limit signage will be used to achieve this, Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Steve Mutton said.

Mutton said this is the first time safety improvements have been developed with iwi and hapū partners and used outside of a marae across the motu.

“We’re committed to providing safer roading environments around marae, and we’re working closely with other iwi and hapū partners to develop improvements to lower speed limits and keep our communities safe,” he said.

“We’ve partnered with mana whenua to ensure that Māori cultural values and perspectives are recognised and integrated into the project. This partnership will continue throughout the project’s development and delivery.”

Waka Kotahi developed a Mana-Enhancing Agreement with Kareponia Marae to support trustees with the operation of the 30km/h variable speed limit. The agreement places the principle of mana at the centre of the relationship and enables both organisations to work in partnership to enhance the safety of the community, Mutton said.

The new speed limits came into effect from Monday.