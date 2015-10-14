US arms expert to advise North business leaders

"It [GPA] means that New Zealand businesses, including Northland, have guaranteed access to bid for a share of an estimated US$1.7 trillion ($2.54 trillion) in annual overseas government contracts and are now able to do business freely across 43 WTO member countries, including the US, Canada, Japan and 28 countries of the EU."

He said having someone with the experience of Mr Lintott, who served for 40 years in the RNZAF, speak at the event, reflected the importance being placed on opening up trade opportunities for Northland firms.

"Not only will he provide a general overview of Lockheed Martin but also give us an insight into the depth and breadth of their programmes and capabilities," he said.

The US Lockheed Martin designs and manufactures missiles and fighter jets for the US military and its military allies but it employs more than 240 people at sites in Upper Hutt, Palmerston North, Wellington and Waiouru, and Burnham in the South Island.

Lintott and his NZ team have contracts with NZ Defence Force, NZ Police and the NZ Fire Service, as well as government, local government and private sectors.

"I am delighted to be able to share insights with Northland businesses on the defence marketplace and how they can make the most of opportunities that exist," Lintott said.

"More importantly though he will provide some general guidance for small to medium enterprises on opportunities and approaches for access to the global supply chain, as well as sharing some lessons learned from recent experiences of New Zealand businesses," said Mr Wilson. "There are a number of sectors where Northland companies and businesses may be able to compete and this roadshow is about showing them how to go about tendering for government contracts offshore," he said.

The Whangarei event will open with MP Mark Mitchell, and speakers including Janet Clarke, vice president of the Gormley Group who will discuss the US government market. NZTE Hamburg's business development manager Kirsten Gosch will speak on UK and EU markets, while NZTE Sydney's Rob Little will discuss the Australian market. Warner Cowin, director of Height Project Management will wrap it up with a chat about winning government business.

In July, New Zealand joined the World Trade Organisation's Government Procurement Agreement.

Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce said with the GPA in place, Kiwi companies were able to export and do business with the likes of the US Government from their New Zealand base. "There'll be no need for our top entrepreneurs and innovators to build offshore branches in order to do business. The GPA will let Kiwi companies run their businesses the way they want to, rather than establish 'work arounds' like they have to now," he said.

Just last week, New Zealand Trade Minister Tim Groser announced details of the TPP, with "fair access for New Zealand firms doing business in TPP countries and greater opportunities to bid for government procurement contracts".