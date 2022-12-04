The person was found at Urquharts Bay after a search involving police, Coastguard and Surf Life Saving. Photo / Getty Images

A person has been found deceased by the rocks at Urquharts Bay, Whangārei Heads.

The person was found on Friday, but police initially received reports of an unoccupied boat in the bay around 10.30pm on Thursday night. The boat was towed back to a mooring, a police spokesperson said.

Police Search and Rescue, along with Surf Life Saving and Coastguard, returned early the next day.

After a search on Friday morning, a body was found by the rocks around 12pm, police said.

John-Michael Swannix, search and rescue co-ordinator for Whangārei Heads Volunteer Surf Life Saving Patrol, said police requested Surf Life Saving’s assistance to assist with the extraction of a patient who had been found deceased.

“Two members of the SAR squad responded in an IRB [inflatable rescue boat] and helped transport the patient back to shore,” he said.

“The thought of the Whangārei Heads Surf Club and the wider Surf Life Saving community is with the person’s family and friends at this time.”

In a social media post, Surf Life Saving New Zealand said police requested their assistance as a land extraction was not possible “due to terrain and conditions”.

“Surf Life Saving extends our condolences to the family and loved ones of the person who died,” the post read.

“We would also like to acknowledge and thank the lifeguards, bystanders and emergency services who responded to the incident.”