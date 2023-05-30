A volunteer firefighter at work inside the burning house on SH12 west of Kaikohe. Photo / supplied

A home near Kaikohe that was just about to be renovated by its owners has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

The alarm was raised just after 2am on Wednesday with the unoccupied house, on State Highway 12 about 5km west of town, burning fiercely when firefighters arrived.

Two fire appliances responded from Kaikohe and one from Ōkaihau along with a tanker from Kawakawa.

Police and two specialist fire investigators examined the remains of the house at first light on Wednesday to establish how and where the blaze started.

It was thought to have been deliberately lit.

Kaikohe fire chief Bill Hutchinson said a lack of reticulated water in the area complicated firefighting because water had to be shuttled from the nearest hydrant about 4km away.

However, that did not delay the volunteers’ efforts to put out the blaze.

Firefighters remained at the scene dampening down the remains of the house until about 5am.

It is understood the single-storey weatherboard home on whānau land had been vacant for a number of years but family members were about to start renovations with building materials and kitchen appliances already stored at the property.

The owners are believed to be devastated.

Hutchinson said the house was a “total loss” and all building materials were destroyed in the blaze.