Two Whangārei students win $10,000 scholarship each and paid work at Northland's largest law firm

Kamo High School head girl Savannah Cowan has won a WRMK (Webb Ross McNab Kilpatrick Ltd) Lawyers Scholarship. Photo / Supplied

Two Whangārei students will benefit from a $10,000 scholarship, guaranteed paid work experience after their second year of study, and a mentor from Northland's largest law firm.

Whangārei Boys' High School prefect James (Jimmy) Mack and Kamo High School head girl Savannah Cowan are the winners WRMK (Webb Ross McNab Kilpatrick Ltd) Lawyers Scholarship.

The scholarships, launched this year, are to support aspiring law students who have demonstrated academic ability and leadership but are facing significant financial needs or have life circumstances that present barriers to studying at university.

WBHS year 13 student Mack has secured a conditional offer of study from Victoria University scheduled to start in late February, and says the scholarship funds will go towards the accommodation costs.

"Without question, I always knew I wanted to study at Victoria University in Wellington. It's located in the capital, it's right next to Parliament and I have friends who attend Vic and only have good things to say about it. Of course, Wellington is currently one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in, so the scholarship funds will be an immense help with accommodation costs."

Mack said while he had always been inclined to a career in law, it was only when one of his teachers gave him a push that he realised the possibility.

"I remember when I was younger, my family would always say what a great lawyer I would make because I was so argumentative. I think the moment I truly knew I wanted to pursue a career in law was when my history teacher, Bernie Taffs, told me he could see me being a lawyer.''

The 18-year-old first heard about the scholarship a few months ago while discussing his studies at university with his friend's mother, and applied the same night.

Mack said he was not expecting to receive the scholarship, but had applied in the hopes of "covering all the bases".

"I was in my room when I received the call from WRMK. I presumed I was about to be told I hadn't received the scholarship, but upon learning I had actually received it, I was overwhelmed with emotion.

"It's a little embarrassing, but I may have shed a tear or two. I immediately called Mum and she started crying, stating how proud she was and that I was very deserving of the scholarship.''

KHS student Cowan said, "Whāia te iti kahurangi ki te tūohu koe me he maunga teitei. Seek the treasure you value most dearly: if you bow your head, let it be to a lofty mountain. My passion to pursue law stems from my desire to create and influence positive change in people's lives, especially here in Te Tai Tokerau. In this instance, the treasure I am seeking is the knowledge and skills to implement a positive change, and I believe my lofty mountain of becoming a lawyer is what will allow me to do this and help my community."

Year 13 student Cowan wanted to be a lawyer since she was 12, but decided to seriously pursue a career in law towards the end of year 11.

"Ever since I was very young my siblings always made comments about how I would make a good lawyer. Additionally, I saw first hand injustices towards my own family as well as in my community.

"My family's support, alongside my desire to influence a positive change in my community, is what continues to motivate me to become a Lawyer."

The 17-year-old did not think she had a chance to receive this scholarship and said it stemmed from the view that "a lot of people I know agreed with when I did receive it which was that people like me, young Māori girls, don't win things like this".

"It did not have anything to do with me actually meriting the scholarship - but simply the fact that I did not know people like myself who won scholarships of such merit."

WRMK managing director Rebecca Merry said it received an excellent response to its call for applications and some "very high-calibre candidates".

The law firm received 10 applications from schools as far north as Kerikeri and as far south as Otamatea/Mahurangi (bottom of the catchment for this particular scholarship).

Merry said while the student had quite-different stories, both Savannah and Jimmy demonstrated a strong drive to succeed.

"They have already achieved a great deal, both academically and in various community and leadership roles. We are delighted to be able to help support them through their studies."