Two students received minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

Principal Mike Clent said staff and students were “shocked and upset” by the incident.

He confirmed the school did not go into lockdown as a result of the fights.

The two teenagers who were allegedly assaulted returned to school last week and were receiving support from the school.

Clent said the immediate concern was for the wellbeing of the victims who received prompt care, and their caregivers were notified.

The school also had encouraged them to receive medical attention.

Clent confirmed in an email sent to parents last Thursday that the fights had taken place.

“We are all deeply upset by this unprovoked violence and utterly condemn such behaviour.”

He said the actions of those allegedly responsible did not reflect the values of Kerikeri High School.

The matter had been referred to the school board disciplinary committee.

Clent said the school was worried a video of the attack may be circulating on social media.

“... We are concerned about that as it only adds to the trauma experienced by the victims and their friends.”

Clent added that an incident such as this was rare but “extremely disturbing” for all involved.

“We understand that such events can shake everyone’s sense of security and wellbeing, and our team are here to support our students in any way we can.”

School community officer Senior Constable Rob Drummond said police were working closely with the school regarding the fights.

He said police had a zero tolerance policy for violence of any kind.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.











