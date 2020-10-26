Two Northland teens earn top Blue Light awards

Wing Commander Tui Atkinson, Commanding Officer - Youth Development Unit, NZ Defence Force, presenting Kelvin Mellor with the Overall Merit Award at a recent Blue Light Life Skills camp.

Two Northland teens, Kelvin Fraser and Tamarangi Hanunui-Tipene, walked away with top awards at the recent Blue Light Life Skills camp held at the Whenuapai Air Force Base in Auckland.

The pair, both aged 17, beat an exceptional group of young people from across New Zealand to win their awards, with Kelvin taking out the Overall Merit Award and Tamarangi the Peers' Choice Award.

Blue Light Life Skills Co-ordinator Abbe-Mae Henry said Kelvin earned the Overall Merit award by displaying a consistent improvement in attitude, self-discipline, self-confidence and teamwork.

Tamarangi was voted the Peers' Choice Award through his efforts to foster a team environment, his encouragement and respectful communication with fellow team members.

Wing Commander Tui Atkinson, Commanding Officer - Youth Development Unit, NZ Defence Force, presenting Tamarangi Haunui-Tipene with the Peers' Choice Award.

This highly successful programme has been run by New Zealand Blue Light in partnership with NZ Defence Force for the past 11 years and has adventure-based experiential learning as a key part of the programme.

The programme provides 14- to 17-year-olds with critical life skills such as self-development, self-control and teamwork experience that will enable young people to be successful in their homes, schools, communities and employment.

Up to 12 courses are held each year in Auckland, the central North Island and Burnham locations.

Blue Light is a not-for-profit charity that works in partnership with the Police to create positive connections between young people and the Police, helping young people find direction, fun and a sense of belonging within their communities, enabling them to develop life skills, leadership skills and find employment opportunities.

Blue Light believes it is through the empowerment of disadvantaged youth to reach their full potential that their overall wellbeing can be improved, and in turn the wellbeing of their communities.

For more information about the Blue Light Life Skills camps visit www.bluelight.co.nz or visit www.facebook.com/nzbluelight.