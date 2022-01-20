Community members, elected members, council executive and officers and contractors gather at the site of the southern Kaiwaka footbridge to bless the work that started this week.

Work has started on two new footbridges in Kaiwaka.

A small gathering, a prayer and a blessing to keep workers safe marked the start of the work on-site for the Kaiwaka footbridges last week.

Two footbridges are to be installed at Kaiwaka, with the support of funding from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit. The footbridges will run alongside State Highway 1 and improve safety for those wanting to get across the river, Kaipara District Council said.

They will improve connectivity around the township so people can walk safely between shops, parks and cafes.

The bridges were the brain-child of Lars Hakkenburg who first suggested the river crossings about 2015. Kaiwaka Can pursued his bridge-crossing idea and the community group is finally seeing a result from their planning.

In his speech at the start of work, Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith paid tribute to councillor Jonathan Larsen for raising the need for safety improvements around Kaiwaka with Minister Shane Jones, who gave the funding. In turn, Larsen acknowledged the council for turning around the funding applications.

The project has also brought local employment opportunities.

Kaipara District Council has contracted Bridge It NZ, a specialist bridge-building company based in Mount Maunganui, to build the bridges. They have sub-contracted local companies to carry out the landscape design and to construct the boardwalk. There are still further employment opportunities for local labourers starting in late January.

Workers have started the foundation work to support the northern bridge.

This week they will start driving piles for the southern footbridge. For safety, the southern state highway underpass will be closed for a few days, starting from Wednesday while teams are working in the area. The work site will be cleared and cordoned off in the evenings so the underpass can be reopened for people to use.

After the piles and abutments are built the bridges will be lowered into place with the help of a crane. Work is expected to be completed, and the bridges open for use, by the end of March.