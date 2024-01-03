Suzanne Duncan, from Te Rarawa, has been appointed chair of regional development agency Northland Inc

Two Far North folk have been appointed as chair and deputy chair of the board of regional development agency Northland Inc.

Suzanne Duncan and Mark Osborne will take up their new roles from February 1.

Duncan, who researched indigenous economic development at the University of Otago, joined the associate director programme at Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa, exposing her to governance issues across important industries in Northland.

She is chair of the Te Rarawa construction company KPH. As chief operating officer of Te Hiku Media, she has a strong understanding of Māori media and the emerging technology sector.

Osborne, a chartered accountant and joint owner of a small business, is actively involved in community development through his work with the Te Hiku Sports Hub and Mangonui Waterfront Development, as well as holding a leadership role within Te Ahu community facility in Kaitāia.

Northland Inc CEO Paul Linton acknowledged the leadership of outgoing chair Nicole Anderson.

“Nicole has done a fantastic job leading the Northland Inc over the past three years. Her advice, input, and hard work has seen Northland Inc progress and grow during her term, and her commitment and passion for Taitokerau Northland has been invaluable in leading our Board,” Linton said.

“We are extremely pleased to have incoming leadership with the skillsets which both Suzanne and Mark carry, and look forward to Northland Inc continuing to grow its role in serving the region moving forward.”



