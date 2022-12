Police and emergency services are at the scene of two crashes on Whangārei Heads road this morning

Two crashes have happened on Whangārei Heads road this morning.

The first happened near the Parua Bay Boat Ramp about 7.30am. A short time later another crash happened at Waikaraka.

Traffic flow is now restricted as emergency services clear up the scene. A large line of traffics has backed up.

No further details are available at this stage.

Northland’s roads are dangerous at the moment after days of rain and motorists are urged to drive with caution.