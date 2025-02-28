Tutus on Tour coming to Northland: Dancers share what life on the road is like

“Tutus on Tour comes with its fair share of logistical challenges,” Kiwha explains.

“Our tour schedule is largely shaped by venue availability, which is why this year, we’re taking the show all the way from Nelson to Kerikeri.

Kirby Selchow and Calum Gray. Photo / Stephen A’Court

Additionally, we have to consider flight schedules, rental vehicle availability and the time it takes to transport all the touring infrastructure needed to bring the performance to life.”

This year’s tour features a mix of classical and contemporary works.

The elegant Grand Pas Classique and Wedding pas de deux from Coppelia are timeless pieces. Limerance, choreographed by former RNZB dancer Annaliese Macdonald, and The Way Alone, a dynamic neoclassical work by Australian choreographer Stephen Bayes, bring a modern edge to the ballet.

Most of the year you’ll find the dancers in the rehearsal studios of the elegant St James Theatre in Wellington, the home of the RNZB, but getting out on the road and exploring Aotearoa with their workmates and friends is an opportunity they all relish.

Three dancers share what life on the road is like and the magic of bringing ballet to new stages.

Kirby Selchow. Photo / Stephen A’Court

KIRBY SELCHOW, soloist

Being on the road as a small group is a great way to connect and bond with each other especially when new dancers join the company. I have been with the RNZB for 11 years and it’s still exciting performing in different cities and bringing our art form to the whole country, making it accessible to the wider community and connecting with our audience.

Performing in Northland for me is all about family.

I have family that live in Cable Bay so getting to dance in the Far North means a great deal to me knowing that my family is in the audience and I can spend some time with them after the show. I can’t wait to see my dad and step-mum!

There are definitely challenges being on tour! From adjusting to different stages that we dance on to sleeping in different hotel beds, from packing and living out of a suitcase to being away from home for long stretches…

I always take a “food bag” with me on tour as nutrition and hydration are vital for a performer. This includes fuelling properly before a performance, snacking strategically, staying hydrated with electrolytes through the day, and post-performance recovery meals are important to refuel with protein and carbs. Plus, sleep is vital.

There are always funny backstage moments with my fellow friends. All dancers are serious and dedicated to their work, but this job is fun and filled with joy and it’s these funny moments we have with each other that makes it even better.

In Whangārei we will visit the local Ryman village.

The residents are always so excited to talk to us and they make us feel welcome. Ryman is our principal partner, we wouldn’t be able to put on these shows without them and I just love visiting the villages. I feel like I bring a little joy into their lives.

On tour I always pack my retainer and face creams.

There are so many essentials a ballerina needs for tour and my suitcase has my life in it. There’s everything from Thera bands, a foot roller, Voltaren cream for aches and pains, compression socks… even my jelly cat rabbit teddy. You’re never too old for a comfort teddy!

Right before each show I take a moment to myself and go on stage to feel my pointe shoes. I quietly go through a few steps, give myself a pep talk, close my eyes and ask “let me dance with strength, grace and joy”.

CALUM GRAY, artist

Performing for live audiences is always exciting. I enjoy touring and connecting with different audiences but it’s not easy. Keeping in the right mindset while on tour is important as we always want to give the best performance you can every night.

Keeping energy levels up is key. Inevitably the shows, hotels and travelling can get to you a bit. I do my best to keep on top of nutrition by planning out meals. I have electrolytes to help with hydration and try to keep a regular sleep cycle, including a power nap before a show.

Calum Gray. Photo / Stephen A’Court

In the spare moments between shows I plan to make the most of Northland’s nature and weather with short walks. After a show in Whangārei in 2019, I went for a night walk in the bush and saw my first kiwi. Maybe I’ll do that again this year.

My travel essential is salt! Not all hotel/motel kitchens have it, so it’s easier to pack my own.

Doing my makeup and putting on a costume is part of my pre-show ritual. This must happen every show in some form and signifies the transition to performance mode. Otherwise, I keep my pre-show routines flexible. Every performance, production and venue are different, and you need to be adaptable.

I did my very first ballet competition as a teenager in Whangārei. And then, years later in 2019, I performed my first Tutus on Tour with the RNZB in the theatre there. I have lots of great memories.

KATE KADOW, principal

Exploring New Zealand has been exciting, especially going to new places. This is my eight Tutus on Tour. I love focusing on the different works we will be performing and our audiences, especially the shows we do for schools.

The challenges include the long van rides and travel days. Plus, because we perform with smaller casts, it means a lot more dancing and less recovery than we are used to.

People may not know this but if you go to your local Maccas after a Tutus on Tour evening performance you’ll probably see at least a few of the dancers!

Kate Kadow. Photo / Stephen A’Court

I first performed in Northland in 2020. I danced Artemis Rising by choreographer Sarah Foster Sproull. It is one of my favourite Tutus on Tour works we’ve ever done.

My must-have travel essential is skin care. Stage make-up and sweat plus travel and less-than-healthy food doesn’t do wonders for the skin so anything I can do to offset that a little. Plus, for this summer tour, a swimsuit is a must.

My morning routine varies depending on the city we are in. I enjoy going to different cafes while on tour. I tend to not be too ritualistic about my pre-performance routines. I find this helps with my nerves. If my body is warm and I have a Gatorade, I’m good to go.

On the road we have van play-lists which our awesome tour manager Kelly made so the dancers and crew add favourite songs for the road. We sing along to anything and everything. This year I’m predicting a lot of Wicked.

I can’t wait to enjoy the warm weather in Northland, because we live in Wellington!

The RNZB performs in Kerikeri, 7pm on Wed 5 March, at the Turner Centre. Whangārei, 7pm on Friday 7 March, and 1.30pm and 7pm on Saturday 8 March at Forum North. To find out more and book tickets, visit: Rnzb.org.nz/show/tutus-on-tour-25