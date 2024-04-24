Kaitāia's former Hike and Bike hostel is for sale after being closed down due to the building being dangerous

A troubled Kaitāia former hostel closed down by the council as it was deemed dangerous, is now up for sale.

Kaitāia’s former Hike and Bike hostel has been permanently closed after a dangerous building notice was served on the owners by Far North District Council two weeks ago.

The former backpackers, on Commerce St, has been subject to several complaints to the council in recent years with it being ordered not to operate as a backpackers last year due to major issues with getting the hostel’s fire alarm signed off.

This was deemed a major health and safety risk, but was not fixed so the council deemed it could not be run as a commercial accommodation business.

The old building has now been boarded up and is being marketed as for sale by tender by Ray White.

The council ordered then-manager David Fisher to close the hostel last June after it issued a dangerous building notice following Fisher admitting repeatedly turning off its fire alarms. The council said at the time that it could not be run as a commercial rental property, but there have been people staying there since.

Council environmental health officer Patrick Barber said the Auckland-based owner of the property has power of attorney over the building and is now responsible for it after the manager left.

The council said all occupants should be gone by now and the matter is being monitored by its building compliance officers.

In October last year, the environmental health team received a complaint about a health nuisance at the property. The complaint reported rat infestations and accumulation of rubbish which was affecting neighbouring properties.

Council environmental health staff visited the property several times to try to resolve the issue but had no joy trying to speak to the manager.

On October 24 a letter was sent to Fisher via email confirming that a health nuisance had been confirmed and asking that he address the nuisance. On November 6, the property was visited again by council officials which confirmed that the health nuisance had not been addressed.

Several other attempts were made to contact the manager without success and a final letter was sent in February giving the manager one final chance to sort out the mess,

On March 22, a contractor completed the required clear up work, taking away several truck loads of rubbish from the section.

“As the remedial work has been undertaken we are currently pursuing all expenses, $6808, incurred from the property owner,” Barber said.

There have also been concerns over dogs on the property wandering on the street and Barber said animal management staff will continue to patrol the road to look for any wandering dogs.

“We are aware of the issues [at the hostel] and have taken steps to rectify matters within our powers. We will continue to do so and... the matter continues to receive attention and will be addressed to its conclusion by all branches of my department.”