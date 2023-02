Traffic queues of 3km at Mata. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Motorists heading south are waiting in queues 3km long at Mata due to roadworks in the area.

One person posted on social media that vehicles have been sitting still for over an hour.

According to Waka Kotahi’s website, resurfacing work will continue on the road until February 26 and drivers should expect minor delays, with stop/go traffic management and speed restrictions in place.

Traffic on SH1 is also disrupted by the ongoing closure of the Brynderwyns due to slips during Cyclone Gabrielle.