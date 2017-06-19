Northland Inc's regional promotions and tourism general manager, Paul Davis, said non-traditional tourism market was likely to grow in Northland in the coming years. Photo / John Stone

Northland Inc's regional promotions and tourism general manager, Paul Davis, said non-traditional tourism market was likely to grow in Northland in the coming years. Photo / John Stone

Tourists are estimated to spend more than $1.24 billion a year in Northland by 2023, with international arrivals forecast to grow by 52 per cent during that period.

The region currently earns slightly more than $1b, and the country more than $26b, a year from tourism but those numbers as well as visitor arrivals, are poised to grow significantly over the next six years.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment estimates are contained in the New Zealand Tourism Forecasts for 2017/23.

Northland Inc's regional promotions and tourism general manager, Paul Davis, said Chinese visitors' main destination would continue to be the bigger cities although they would still be interested in visiting Northland.

"There's massive potential for Northland from the Chinese market but our focus will still be on higher independent travellers. There are other international markets that are also poised to grow in Northland like India and South America," he said.