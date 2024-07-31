Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw finalist in leadership award

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read
Top Energy Chief Executive Russell Shaw is a finalist in a category at the inaugural Robert Walters Leadership Award, with winners announced on August 15.

Top Energy Chief Executive Russell Shaw is a finalist in a category at the inaugural Robert Walters Leadership Award, with winners announced on August 15.

Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw has been named as a finalist in a new leadership award acknowledging business leaders across the country.

Shaw is a finalist in the Air New Zealand Large Business Leadership Award in the inaugural Robert Walters New Zealand Leadership Awards.

The award citation says Shaw has led Top Energy through significant growth, delivering impressive returns to shareholders and overseeing major investments in the Ngawha Geothermal power generation plant.

He has ensured reliable power supply to businesses, institutions, and households across the region. He supports strong community initiatives, including the Northland Rescue Helicopter, the Swimsafe programme, and the Northland Science Fair, while also serving as the long-term Regional Partner to The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

’’We are immensely proud of Russell’s achievement,’’ Top Energy chair David Sullivan said.

“Being shortlisted ... highlights Russell’s transformative and inspirational leadership within the Far North’s energy sector and community.

“This acknowledgment speaks volumes about his contributions and impact in the industry, demonstrating his influence and dedication to creating positive outcomes for the people of the Far North.”

Sullivan said the recognition is well deserved, and under Shaw’s leadership, Top Energy has excelled in delivering reliable energy services, while fostering innovation and resilience within the community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Robert Walters Leadership Awards, specifically the New Zealand Leadership Awards 2024, recognise the outstanding leadership across various sectors in New Zealand.

Hosted by Robert Walters and supported by New Zealand Rugby, these awards highlight the resilience, innovation, and leadership demonstrated by individuals in challenging times.

The awards are judged by a panel of distinguished industry experts and leaders including, Dame Therese Walsh, Peter Beck, Ta Mark Solomon, Dame Patsy Reddy, and more. The panel brings exceptional leadership insights and a strong commitment to New Zealand’s business growth.

The award ceremony is on August 15. For more and a full list of finalists go to https://www.robertwalters.co.nz/microsites/new-zealand-leadership-awards.html

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate