Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate / Opinion

Time to rethink our food system - Scott McKenzie

By Scott McKenzie
nzme·
2 mins to read

Markets foster social interaction, support local economies and activate public spaces, writes Whangarei district councillor Scott McKenzie.

Markets foster social interaction, support local economies and activate public spaces, writes Whangarei district councillor Scott McKenzie.

Opinion by Scott McKenzie
Scott McKenzie is an architect and Whangārei district councillor. Having worked on award-winning social housing and civic projects across Aotearoa and the UK, he was elected to WDC in 2022 and has advocated for communities as well as built and natural environments.

The supermarket duopoly dominates our food system through sheer market power and convenience, making them hard to compete with.

Growers, food co-ops, and food rescue programmes are stepping up but how can we help them thrive?

Not only do supermarkets profit while growers and consumers struggle, but they also reshape our cities in ways that make them less connected and vibrant.

Supermarkets act like isolated islands, separate from the streets and public spaces around them.

Unlike traditional markets that bring people together and create lively community spaces, supermarkets are usually large buildings surrounded by large car parks. This turns food shopping into a task rather than a pleasant social experience. They weaken small businesses and make cities more dependent on cars.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In Whangārei, one supermarket replaced a cluster of independent shops and a cinema, while another sits behind a vast private car park - right across the road from the busiest area of foot traffic in town. Convenient but with a cost.

The Whangārei growers’ markets are a fantastic alternative but not everyone can make it along on a Saturday morning.

Bringing food back into urban design through permanent local markets, food hubs and better integration with public spaces can create more sustainable, vibrant cities.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Markets foster social interaction, support local economies and activate public spaces. Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market is a great example, as is Christchurch’s Riverside Market, which has transformed the area into a thriving urban hub.

On top of dealing with supermarkets, food producers face mounting challenges from climate change.

Warmer winters bring new crop opportunities but extreme weather, pests and disease threaten traditional farming. Some local farmers are shifting to regenerative practices; this requires investment and dedication.

Smart adaptation and learning from each other is crucial.

The Climate Action Tai Tokerau Conference on March 21-22, 2025, will explore these ideas and more. Find details and register at northlandclimatechange.org/conference-2025.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate