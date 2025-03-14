Markets foster social interaction, support local economies and activate public spaces, writes Whangarei district councillor Scott McKenzie.

Scott McKenzie is an architect and Whangārei district councillor. Having worked on award-winning social housing and civic projects across Aotearoa and the UK, he was elected to WDC in 2022 and has advocated for communities as well as built and natural environments.

The supermarket duopoly dominates our food system through sheer market power and convenience, making them hard to compete with.

Growers, food co-ops, and food rescue programmes are stepping up but how can we help them thrive?

Not only do supermarkets profit while growers and consumers struggle, but they also reshape our cities in ways that make them less connected and vibrant.

Supermarkets act like isolated islands, separate from the streets and public spaces around them.

Unlike traditional markets that bring people together and create lively community spaces, supermarkets are usually large buildings surrounded by large car parks. This turns food shopping into a task rather than a pleasant social experience. They weaken small businesses and make cities more dependent on cars.