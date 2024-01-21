Ōkaihau College has been granted $6647 from Te Hiku Community Board towards hosting Te Tai Tokerau Festival in April. It was one of three grants from the board this round.

Three Far North groups have been granted a share of more than $20,000 in funding from Te Hiku Community Board.

At its December meeting the board awarded Awanui Sports Complex $13,751 towards resurfacing netball courts on its 3.6ha site.

The complex has several sports facilities including green space for recreation, rugby fields, two netball courts, two squash courts, a gym, a hall, and a function area with a commercial kitchen.

Ōkaihau College was granted $6647 towards hosting Te Tai Tokerau Festival in April. The festival will run over two days and host approximately 30 kura (schools) with at least four from Te Hiku. Local community groups will be invited to join the festival and provide kai stalls.

And Road Safety Education New Zealand received $1500 for its classes. The organisation works with school staff to co-ordinate and deliver road safety programmes in the most cost-effective way.

The next Te Hiku Community Board meeting will be held on February 13 at Te Ahu, with the meeting live on Facebook and YouTube from 10am.



