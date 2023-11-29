Far North equestrian Charlotte Thorpe has received a Kauri Club scholarship to help advance her sporting career.

Three Far North athletes have received Kauri Club scholarships to help advance their sporting careers.

Scholarships have been awarded to seven Northland athletes via the Kauri Club - through Sport Northland - to help their athletic development over the next year.

The Far North recipients are Bailey Edwards and Wikitoria Rogers - both rugby as Northland Kauri Farah Palmer Cup players - and Charlotte Thorpe, for dressage.

The other scholarship recipients are Charlotte van der Zwan, equestrian, Jacqui Cameron, hockey, Flynn Venmore, squash, and Canon Puriri, athletics.

They were also awarded funds to support them with their travel.

All the athletes have either been selected to represent New Zealand, are a part of New Zealand development squads or achieving nationally at a very high level in their chosen sports.

Through the generous support of Alan and Jackie Lints in partnership with the Kauri Club, the Kauri Club has been able to offer these annual scholarships over a 12-month period where $8000 was granted in total to the above athletes. To date, the Kauri Club has distributed over $280,000 to talented Northland sportspeople since it was formed in 2000.

The objective of the fund remains the same, to support talented young sportspeople in Northland aged from 16-20, and give them every encouragement to advance their sporting careers and develop as an athlete and as a person.

In following the Balance is Better principles of athlete development, the scholarships aim to assist athletes over a year financially to further their development as an athlete. The scholarship money is to be primarily utilised to invest back into their learning and development with the aim of the athlete growing and applying their learning to their sport and throughout life. Each athlete will also be provided support by athlete support adviser Ady McKenzie, who is a well-known local high-performance athlete who represented New Zealand throughout her career as a triathlete and runner.

Athletes will also be connected to the High-Performance Sport NZ Performance Pod that has been established to regionally support pre-high-performance athletes with support services such as strength and conditioning, nutrition, and athlete life skills along with their coaches.

Arriane Christie, Kauri Club panel member, said it’s great to see amazing young athletes coming from Northland and awarding Kauri Club scholarships to these talented young people is just a small thing we can do to help them on their pathway to success.

The Kauri Club was formed in July 2000 by Sport Northland, after a donation to the trust by the family of the late Garry Frew, the legendary sports editor of the Northern Advocate.

Scholarships will be open again next year in September 2024. For more information visit www.sportnorthland.co.nz.



