In recent years there have been concerns that Anzac Day might lose its significance, or its draw, as the veterans passed on, but Godfrey said that was not the case and the younger generation were keen to get involved and keep the services going.

“All committee members and volunteers from our membership have spent countless hours organising this day and, in many cases, have taken on extra roles to ensure we have a successful event,” he said.

“Please be aware that much of what will happen on Anzac Day is the result of what goes on behind the scenes.

“Without the support of Kerikeri High School and Springbank School a lot would not be happening. You will see them on the day in the colour party, kapa haka roopu, reading the roll of honour and playing the Last Post.

“The Kerikeri Army Cadet Unit under the command of Lieutenant Kathleen Griffiths looks after the memorial wall with a flag party and catafalque guard. They also help with the Poppy Day roster (along with Springbank School). Their participation is gratefully received."

Kaitāia’s Cenotaph, in Remembrance Park, will again host the town’s Anzac Day commemorations from 6am Friday - Anzac Day.

Far North Anzac Day Services 2025:

Broadwood – Civil ceremony at AMP Hall at 11am, then march to RSA cemetery, followed by shared lunch.

Herekino – Civic service at Herekino Memorial Hall at 10.30am followed by morning tea. Please bring a plate.

Hōreke – 6am community service

Kaitāia – Muster at Kaitaia RSA at 5.45am. Dawn service 6am, Remembrance Park, opposite Kaitāia RSA.

Kaikohe – Dawn service at 5.45am assemble at New World Carpark, march to Kaikohe Memorial Hall.

Kawakawa – Dawn parade at 5.45am. Assemble at Cenotaph, 6am. Fall in. Civil parade, 8.45am. Assemble at the museum, Wynyard Street, Kawakawa, 8.55am. Fall in.

Kerikeri – Dawn commemoration at 5.45am at the Domain. Civic service – march off at 9.45am at the Domain.

Kohukohu – 6am community service

Mangōnui – 11am civic service at the memorial.

Mitimiti – 6am community service.

Ōkaihau – 11am. Community service at Ōkaihau Hall

Ōpononi – 11am. Civic service Manea Footprints of Kupe followed by light lunch. Please bring a plate.

Panguru – 6am. Community service.

Rāwene – Community service at cemetery at 9am followed by morning tea at golf club.

Russell - 7am. Dawn service at Rāwhiti Marae, 9.30am Long Beach cemetery service, 11am civic service at village green. In the event of very wet weather a service will be held at the town hall.

Te Kao – Civic service at Potahi Marae, 11am.

Waima – 8am. Community service.

Waitangi - 5pm. The Waitangi National Trust, in partnership with the 28 (Māori) Battalion Taitokerau Association (A Coy), are hosting an Anzac Day commemoration evening service at the Upper Treaty Grounds. The 28 (Māori) Battalion has a special connection with the Waitangi Treaty Grounds as the soldiers were present at the centennial of the Treaty signing in 1940 before going to war in Africa and Europe.

The Anzac evening service starts at 5pm with a parade up the Nias Track by the Leadership Academy of A Company, followed by He Tikanga Karakia He Tohu Whakamaharatanga / Anzac Day Commemorative Service in front of Te Whare Rūnanga. A Field of Remembrance will have 569 memorial crosses with the names of Māori service personnel killed in action and buried overseas.

Whangaroa RSA - 5.30am. Rededication of Whangaroa RSA, Kāeo ; 6am – dawn service; 10am – community service at Memorial Hall, followed by refreshments, closing karakia, and poroporoaki.

Whirinaki – Dawn parade, 6am Whirinaki Cenotaph followed by breakfast at Moria Marae.