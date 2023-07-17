The waka Hine-te-aparangi, steered by Te Korowai, is lit up buy the fireworks that marked the Te Tau Hou Māori Puanga Matariki Celebrations in the Bay of Islands on Friday - the Matariki Public Holiday. Photo / Mark Russell

Matariki has been celebrated in style in the Bay of Islands with thousands flocking to the spectacular Te Tau Hou Māori Puanga Matariki Celebrations.

On the country’s second Matariki public holiday on Friday, the amazing display in the Bay wowed thousands, with a spectacular fireworks display rounding out the night,

The Te Tau Hou Māori Puanga Matariki event in the Bay attracted an estimated 5000 people to celebrate the national public holiday.

The event featured Matariki-focused community activities, music and workshops throughout the day run by Meraki Hub, leading into an evening of entertainment along the Paihia waterfront where thousands took part in or watched the activities.

The display started with a waiata performed by Northland’s opera star, Kawiti Waetford, followed by a narrated story that acknowledged those who have passed, the arrival of Kupe and the creation of Matariki. This story, written by Ngati Kawa Taituha (Waitangi Marae chair) and Heeni Hoterene (Maramataka Māori) also explained the significance to Ngāpuhi of the star Puanga.

Wiremu Herewini, from Te Pito Whenua cultural group, during a kapa haka demonstration at the Te Tau Hou Māori Puanga Matariki Celebrations. Photo / Mark Russell

An incredible light show illuminated the inner island, Motu Maire, with choreographed fireworks and the appearance of the waka, Hine-te-aparangi, steered expertly through the dark by Te Korowai.

“The overwhelming feedback was how powerful this experience was for our whanau” Hoterene, the festival’s cultural director said.

“They had never seen so many people of many cultures enjoying being together and just being happy. It was a time to share our stories of the stars, land and sea. This event lifted our morale and spirit at a time when life is quite difficult, and we hope that those who attended felt a personal connection to the story.”

The Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival is in its third year and has a programme packed full of unique experiences and feasts, all set in the stunning surrounds of the Bay of Islands.

Thousands packed the Paihia foreshore on Friday for the Bay of Islands’ Te Tau Hou Māori Puanga Matariki Celebrations. Photo / Mark Russell

“It has been amazing to see so many, especially our tamariki and rangatahi, embrace the kaupapa,” says festival director Jackie Sanders.

“Workshops and the Matariki Dawn Cruise sold out, our free events were packed with families and the overwhelming feedback is that people want more opportunities to learn and participate.”

The Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival continues for one more week with art exhibitions and feast experiences, including MĀHA at Wharepuke, Sage Restaurant at Paroa Bay and the brand-new craft beer festival, Brew of Islands. Not to be missed is the return of Tohunga Tumau: Puanga Matariki Dinner on July 22. This culinary experience hosted at the iconic Duke of Marlborough Hotel features an all-star line-up of Māori master chefs including the Hangi Master, Rewi Spraggon, award-winning sisters Kārena and Kasey Bird, Tama Salive (The Duke of Marlborough executive chef) and Liam Tito-Salive (Charlotte’s Kitchen head chef). There are only a few tickets left for this event.

The festival has been developed in collaboration with local iwi, business and community partnerships with funding support from Manatu Taonga, the Ministry of Culture and Heritage (Matariki fund), MBIE (Regional Events Fund) Northland Inc and Far North District Council.

“For us, this event marked a moment of true respect for our Māori history and beliefs,” Hoterene said.

A fire display at the Te Tau Hou Māori Puanga Matariki Celebrations. Photo / Mark Russell

‘’It was in this special place, Pēwhairangi, where Tiriti o Waitangi was signed. I felt I could finally see the coming together of our multiple cultures and the respect for Māori customs and practices. We have been apart for so long and the kahui whetu [stars] are bringing us all together.”

For more detailed information on our remaining events and how to buy tickets visit matarikinz.com.



