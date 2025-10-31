Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Northern Advocate / Opinion

The thrill of the auction is lost to phone bidders - Joe Bennett

Opinion by
Northern Advocate
4 mins to read

The auctioneer invites us to plunge into the middle, the action, the bidding.

The auctioneer invites us to plunge into the middle, the action, the bidding.

I want a new rule for auctions.

Our local primary school is holding an auction this weekend. On offer will be a hundred or so works of art, or art-adjacent material, produced by local people. Proceeds go to the school.

The event happens every two years and is unfailingly popular.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save