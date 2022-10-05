Libby Taylor and Kate Hattaway have spent the last five days helping Northland sexual abuse survivors find their voice. Photo / Supplied

Two Auckland sisters have walked more than 200 kilometres through Northland to "help people break their silence" about sexual abuse.

Libby Taylor and Kate Hattaway plan to trek and bike the entire length of New Zealand - a whopping 2100km - over 50 days. Their journey began last Saturday in Cape Reinga.

The sisters, both in their sixties and sexual abuse survivors, are using their REOSA [Ripple Effects of Sexual Abuse] Walk to "send out positive ripple effects" among the lives of those impacted by sexual abuse.

"Have you seen the statistics?" Taylor asked. "The ripple effect on people is devastating."

Research showed one in three girls may be sexually abused before the age of 16, 90 per cent of the time by someone they know.

One in seven boys may be sexually abused by adulthood, and approximately one in five New Zealand women experience a serious sexual assault.

Taylor said sexual abuse affected people from all cultures, socio-economic backgrounds, ages, and so forth.

"I think as one, we can really make a difference," Hattaway said.

Hence their decision to pack their bags and make the long journey south, hosting 30 Supporter Walks at pit-stops along the way.

Those walks are for the general public to join the sisters and connect with other sexual abuse survivors or whānau and friends.

"It's not necessarily to share stories, but just to join up together in that space," Taylor said.

Their first Supporter Walk in Coopers Beach attracted 10 people, but the more word spreads about the event, the more people want to join.

"We have 70 people registered to join us in Orewa and 20-odd people for Huapai," Taylor said.

Two more Supporter Walks are planned for Northland. The first today in Whangārei - meeting at 11am on Dent St, and the second on Friday in Waipū - with a 9am start from the Red Door Gallery.

Taylor described the walks as "combined courage" where people joined together to make a statement about sexual abuse and its ripple effects.

"It allows them to have a voice," Hattaway added.

They also had hundreds of handbooks to dish out - half of which were designed for children to learn about consent, and the others as a resource for keeping tamariki safe.

The pair, bolstered by a seven-person strong support crew, described how Northlanders had got right in behind the initiative.

So much so, they struggled to fit in time for walking, they joked.

A 6am wake-up time was often followed by an 11pm bedtime, and in between were countless conversations with other survivors or people who knew someone affected, in campsite kitchens, on roadsides - wherever there was always a conversation to be had.

"One couple even drove up to Kaitāia from Auckland to talk to us," Taylor said.

The sisters said it seemed everyone had a story to share.

"I think that is frightening," Hattaway said.

The standout moments of the trip so far had been Northlanders themselves. They had been offered everything from free accommodation in Mangōnui where the owner kindly did their laundry - greatly appreciated on a walk of this length - to shouted dinners.

"We've had nothing but 99 per cent positive feedback from the people in Northland," Taylor said.

To support their walk visit their Givealittle page.