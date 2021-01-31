The Bachelorette: Whangārei lads firm friends despite vying for same woman

Despite being rivals both on the rugby field and the Bachelorette, Whangārei lads Hamish Boyt and Jozef Weck are firm friends.

They were once rivals on the rugby field and, more recently, rivals on The Bachelorette but Whangārei lads Hamish Boyt and Jozef Weck remain firm friends.



In fact, the fishing and diving buddies, who will appear on this season's The Bachelorette, were set to go on an excursion in the Whangārei Harbour over the weekend.



The Bachelorette, starring Lexie Brown, will screen tonight and features 18 eligible suitors from around the country.



While Boyt, 30, once played rugby for Whangārei Boys' High School, Weck, 31, represented Kamo High School, more recently playing for Waipū. The two have spent the majority of the last 10 years overseas and, while both aware the other was applying for The Bachelorette, were surprised to see each other at the airport before filming.

"We were friends well and truly beforehand," said Weck. "We'd go out fishing and diving together and I stayed with him in Canada and we travelled a bit together. We both said to each other we were applying but weren't allowed to say anything after that until we both turned up at the airport."

While not usually one to succumb to nerves, Weck admits the red-carpet debut to meet The Bachelorette was nerve-wracking.

Boyt agreed. "I was very nervous before walking down the red carpet."

A content creator, Boyt had spent the last 10 years carrying out photography and videography after his own travel documentation led to shooting footage for brands such as Contiki Tours. He had just returned to Whangārei to settle down and live a "New Zealand lifestyle" before Covid hit.

"I was still travelling around New Zealand but I saw (the advertisement) pop up and thought 'That looks like a new adventure, I'll give it a go'. I thought maybe I'd find someone else to come on adventures."

He added that his last girlfriend was six years ago.

"That was a four-year relationship. Other than that, I have been travelling the world and not in a single destination longer than three months and also just didn't meet anyone I connected with properly."

Friends and family weren't surprised he applied for the show. "My mum was laughing, it was nothing new."

Likewise with Weck's circle.

"They said I'd be perfect for it," said the builder whose last long-term relationship was two years ago.

"I've been overseas looking for someone to fall in love with and hadn't found it and visas got in the way," he explained.

After playing rugby in Amsterdam, the former mechanical engineer said he'd "done his dash" overseas when Covid-19 brought him home.

"I'm ready to settle down now."

Both bachelors said they had watched episodes of the previous Bachelorette for research purposes with Weck stopping after episode four as he didn't want to enter the show with any preconceived ideas.

While Weck said being on the show was a "good opportunity", he wouldn't repeat it.

"I wouldn't do it again. I never regret anything. It was a good opportunity and everybody I met was cool."

For Boyt, the experience was the opposite to his day job.

"It was a good experience and definitely a new one for me; being on the other side of the camera," he said, adding that he still prefers being behind the lens.

Boyt and Weck were looking forward to watching the debut and planned to watch it together with mates.

"It's gonna be quite hilarious," surmised Boyt.

Said Weck: "It's definitely going to be cringe worthy watching yourself but more hysterical than anything else."

The Bachelorette Lexie Brown, who is described by the show's host Art Green as "down to Earth", had recently returned from living in Canada and applied for the show as a joke. However, after getting the call-back, her adventurous attitude took over and Brown thought "Why not?"

Brown had put love on the backburner to focus on her overseas experiences. Now, with borders closed, she is hoping to meet someone who will enjoy intrepid, albeit internal journeys for now, with her.

With Covid-19 closing the borders, the Bachelorette and her hopeful contenders will be exploring Aotearoa, showcasing our beautiful country. From sky diving, winery tours and canyoning; romantic and adventurous dates will all be on the cards this season.

The show premiers Monday February 1 on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm and will be a multi-night journey airing Monday-Wednesday.