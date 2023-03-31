The teenagers kicked their way into the Kia showroom in Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

Numerous vehicles, computers and furniture were badly damaged after two girls broke into a car dealership in Whangārei.

Moore Cars - Northland Kia owner Stephen Moore said 19 cars were vandalised during the break-in, which happened about 1am on March 22.

Moore and the security company monitoring the business were alerted to a disturbance at the car yard and Moore was the first to arrive.

He was surprised to find the trespassers were two girls, who he was later told were aged 13 and 15, committing “needless, mindless vandalism”, smashing car windscreens and trashing the showroom.

“Their baby faces were looking back at me – not only were they babies but they were girls ... I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

After confronting the teens and yelling at them, the girls calmly walked off, Moore said. They were found by police shortly afterwards.

They appeared to be high on something, he said, and they broke every computer in the dealership, as well as furniture and anything else they could find.

Security camera footage showed the girls repeatedly kicking glass to get inside.

“I just feel so sorry for these kids because what future have they got? Yes, I’m angry, I’m furious, but ultimately they’re the biggest losers,” Moore said.

One of the girls was injured and left blood all over the showroom, including on papers on his desk.

Moore plans to upgrade the dealership’s security system after the incident.

Nineteen cars were damaged, along with furniture and computers in the showroom. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei Area Commander Acting Inspector Mohammed Atiq confirmed police responded to the break-in and “a vast amount of damage has been done to vehicles on the lot, as well as the showroom and furniture inside”.

“Nearby, police located two teenage girls and took them into custody. One of the girls suffered minor injuries during the incident and was transported to the hospital.

“The matter has been referred to Youth Aid.”

Moore praised the police response to the break-in, although he regrets not phoning them until after he arrived, believing his security firm had already made the call.

“The cops were amazing. They were here in a heartbeat, they were thorough and supportive.”

Customers have also been supportive after the break-in, Moore said, with some sending chocolates and cakes.

Some of the damaged cars had already been sold, with customers now having to wait for repairs or new vehicles to be ordered.