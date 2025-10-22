Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Te Parawhau Hapū challenges trust’s support for McCallum Brothers project

Sarah Curtis
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

The conflict centres on a sandmining proposal in Bream Bay, pictured. Photo / NZME

The conflict centres on a sandmining proposal in Bream Bay, pictured. Photo / NZME

Tensions between a Whangārei hapū and an affiliated trust entity have escalated, with the hapū accusing the trust of selling out to sand mining company McCallum Brothers (MBL).

The conflict between Te Parawhau hapū and Te Pouwhenua o Tiakiriri Kukupa Trust centres on the Auckland-based company’s proposal to extract

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save