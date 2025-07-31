Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Te Kamo Intermediate School pupils visit residents at Radius Rimu Park.

Residents at a Whangārei rest home had a special start to the day when a group of school pupils visited to lend a helping hand.

Six Te Kamo Intermediate students spent Tuesday morning with residents at Radius Rimu Park in Kamo.

Radius Rimu Park manager Sue Billington said the group totally immersed themselves in helping with activities, serving morning tea and more.

The students joined the residents for games like streamer ravels, magnetic chase, scattergories, musical chairs and ball.