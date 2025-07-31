Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Te Kamo students bring joy to Whangārei rest home residents

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

Te Kamo Intermediate School pupils visit residents at Radius Rimu Park.

Te Kamo Intermediate School pupils visit residents at Radius Rimu Park.

Residents at a Whangārei rest home had a special start to the day when a group of school pupils visited to lend a helping hand.

Six Te Kamo Intermediate students spent Tuesday morning with residents at Radius Rimu Park in Kamo.

Radius Rimu Park manager Sue Billington said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save