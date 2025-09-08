Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Te Kamo Intermediate School makes Aims Games history with double hockey gold

Karina Cooper
By
News Director·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

The Te Kamo Intermediate School are the hockey gold medallists at the 2025 Zespri Aims Games in Tauranga.

The Te Kamo Intermediate School are the hockey gold medallists at the 2025 Zespri Aims Games in Tauranga.

A Northland school is believed to have made Zespri Aims Games history by bringing home two gold medals in seven-aside hockey.

Te Kamo Intermediate School is celebrating after its girls’ and boys’ hockey teams each won their division ahead of more than 30 other squads.

The students were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save