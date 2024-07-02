Te Hiku Sports Hub has been granted $20,650 from Te Hiku Community Board for equipment for its swimming pool.

Kaitāia’s new Te Hiku Sports Hub has been granted $20,650 from Te Hiku Community Board for swimming pool equipment.

The $11.5 million sports hub was formally opened last month after first being mooted nearly 30 years ago. The hub was supported by $3.6m from the Provincial Growth Fund to build an indoor aquatic and fitness centre.

At a special meeting on June 24 the community board voted to award the balance of the unallocated funding for 2023/24, a grant of $20,650 to the Te Hiku Sports Hub for swimming pool equipment.

At its meeting of June 18 meeting, the Te Hiku Community Board heard a presentation from a group who are keen to look after the maintenance of the new Kaitāia town square - which opened the same day as the sports hub. The group says it has the ability to keep the area clean, tidy and litter-free.