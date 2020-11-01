Te ao Māori podcast Taringa to broadcast from Kaitaia

The Taringa team, Erica Sinclair, Puaheiri Snowden and Paraone Gloyne, will be broadcasting from Kaitaia next month.

One of the country's most popular podcasts that focuses on te ao Māori will be broadcasting live from Kaitaia during November.

Award-winning podcast Taringa, which covers all aspects of te ao Māori – in both English and te reo Māori – will be recorded and streamed live from the Kaitaia campus of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa on November 10.

Taringa is a bespoke punua pāoho (podcast) series - hosted by te reo Māori and tikanga experts Paraone Gloyne and Te Puaheiri Snowden – that provides online learning in a fun, engaging and time efficient way.

It was launched in 2017 and has produced close to 200 weekly episodes since its debut.

Taringa typically attracts around 50,000 listeners each month and in 2018 received the Mātauranga - Kaupapa Māori/Education - Māori Medium award at the Ngā Tohu Reo Māori awards.

Taringa has achieved 265,000 plays in the last 12 months – a 27 percent increase on the previous year's performance.

Some episodes have also been filmed and are available on Māori Television.

The kaupapa of Taringa is to invigorate, inspire and normalise the use of te re Māori.

The initial challenge was to develop a series that would do this in an original and innovative way.

By using podcasting as the delivery method, it meant that we could provide te reo Māori learners of every level with quick and easy access to expert information and insights, regardless of where they are or what they are doing.

Content for each episode is developed by Gloyne, with Snowden and Erica Sinclair – currently on maternity leave - brought in to add depth and to bring an alternative perspective.

Guests are also invited to come into the studio to discuss various topics. The language style is informal, conversational, and displays a uniquely Māori form of humour. This makes the overall feel of the podcast easily accessible to all, no matter their reo ability.

Taringa will be broadcasting live from the Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Kaitaia campus on Tuesday, November 10 and everyone is welcome to attend.